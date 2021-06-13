0
Sunday 13 June 2021 - 23:38

Lara Trump Urges Americans to Get Guns against Migrants

Story Code : 937925
Lara Trump Urges Americans to Get Guns against Migrants
Lara Trump urged Americans living on the southern border to "arm up and get guns and be ready" during an appearance on Fox News.

Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law was discussing President Joe Biden's "disgraceful" plans for border security with Judge Jeanine Pirro.

"I don't know what you tell the people who live at the southern border," Trump said. "I guess they better arm up and get guns and be ready, and maybe they're going to have to start taking matters into their hands."

She then commented on migrants attempting to cross the border into the US. "These people should never make this dangerous journey here," Trump added.

Trump was criticized on social media for her comments, with some saying that her words could promote vigilante violence.

There has been a significant influx of migrants arriving at the southern US border since the start of the year.

Since Biden became president, record numbers of migrants have tried to enter the US via Mexico. US authorities intercepted 180,034 migrants along the Mexico border in May, The Washington Post reported.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
13 June 2021
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
13 June 2021
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
13 June 2021
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
13 June 2021
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
12 June 2021
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
12 June 2021
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
12 June 2021
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
12 June 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
11 June 2021
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
11 June 2021
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
11 June 2021
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
11 June 2021