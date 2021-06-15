Hamas Appoints New Prime Minister for Gaza Strip

Islam Times - Hamas announced that its new prime minister took office in the Gaza Strip.

Issam al-Daalis replaced Dr. Mohammed Awad, who resigned after two years in office.Hamas’ statement noted that the appointment of the new prime minister came after he won approval from the Palestinian Legislative Council, the legislature of the Palestinian Authority.Daalis was elected earlier this year to the 15-member Hamas Politburo, the resistance movement’s main decision-making body whose authority derives from the Shura Council. Daalis served as head of the Politburo's information department and as an adviser to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who replaced Khaled Mashal as head of the Politburo in May 2017 following elections.