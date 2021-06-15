0
Tuesday 15 June 2021 - 02:58

Two NATO Ships Enter Black Sea, Monitored by Russian Navy

Two NATO Ships Enter Black Sea, Monitored by Russian Navy
"The Black Sea Navy's strength and capabilities have initiated monitoring of the activities of the guided missile destroyer Defender of the UK (Royal) Navy and the guided missile frigate Evertsen of the Dutch Navy, which entered the Black Sea waters on 14 June 2021", the Russian National Defense Control Centre said, Sputnik reported.

On Sunday, US Navy guided-missile destroyer Laboon entered the Black Sea on Sunday. Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov stressed last year that the activity of alliance vessels in the Black, Baltic, and Barents Seas had reached new heights, with Moscow repeatedly warning that such activity by the bloc near Russia's borders might result in incidents.
