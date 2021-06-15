Massive Fire Engulfs Chemical-Plant in Illinois, US

Islam Times - US sources say a massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in the Rockton area of Illinois.

Officials in the Rockton area announced Monday morning local time that the Chemtool chemical plant had caught fire.Officials in the village of Rockton, Ill., near the Wisconsin border, have called for the evacuation of residents within a mile of a fire that broke out Monday morning at a chemical plant.According to WTVO, approximately 70 employees were evacuated and were uninjured. Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said one firefighter was treated for injuries.A large number of fire brigades are currently fighting the blaze.The fire is so widely spread that authorities have been forced to order evacuations near the plant.