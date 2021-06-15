0
Tuesday 15 June 2021 - 03:02

33 People are Injured at a Gas Station Explosion in Russia

Story Code : 938104
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a gas tank caught fire at a filling station in the Traktorozavodsky district of the city. The fire has subsequently been contained.

According to the Interfax news agency; The fire engulfed an area of more than one thousand square meters, and as a result, the fuel tanks of the gas station caught fire and five explosions happened in it.

Thirty-three people were injured in the blaze, 19 of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

The fire has also polluted the air in the area.
