33 People are Injured at a Gas Station Explosion in Russia

Islam Times - Russian media reported on Monday a fire and explosion at a gas station in the city of Novosibirsk led to the injury of 33 people.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a gas tank caught fire at a filling station in the Traktorozavodsky district of the city. The fire has subsequently been contained.According to the Interfax news agency; The fire engulfed an area of more than one thousand square meters, and as a result, the fuel tanks of the gas station caught fire and five explosions happened in it.Thirty-three people were injured in the blaze, 19 of whom are reported to be in critical condition.The fire has also polluted the air in the area.