33 People are Injured at a Gas Station Explosion in Russia
Story Code : 938104
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a gas tank caught fire at a filling station in the Traktorozavodsky district of the city. The fire has subsequently been contained.
According to the Interfax news agency; The fire engulfed an area of more than one thousand square meters, and as a result, the fuel tanks of the gas station caught fire and five explosions happened in it.
Thirty-three people were injured in the blaze, 19 of whom are reported to be in critical condition.