0
Tuesday 15 June 2021 - 03:07

4 Killed as Turkey Intensifies Attacks on ‘PKK Targets’ in Iraqi Kurdistan

Story Code : 938106
4 Killed as Turkey Intensifies Attacks on ‘PKK Targets’ in Iraqi Kurdistan
Four people were killed in “a Turkish airstrike on a vehicle” in the Sulaymaniyah’s Province’s Halsho area in Kurdistan, Kurdish-language television Rudaw reported, citing local mayor Bakr Waisy.

The mayor identified the exact whereabouts of the attack as the stretch of land lying between the villages of Kani Lan and Dega.  

The Dohuk Province’s Amedi District also saw intense clashes between the Turkish military and the PKK, the channel added, saying Turkish helicopter gunships were bombing a village in the district.

Turkey has been using the presence of the anti-Ankara outfit as an excuse to seek year-long mandates from Iraq to pound Kurdistan’s Qandil mountains.

Since last year, it has, however, egregiously overstepped its mandate and stretched the theater of its war on the group to areas lying deep in the Kurdistan region.

Earlier this month, Chairman of the Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed Rida Al Haidar denounced the Turkish military presence there as “occupation.”

Others have, meanwhile, warned about Ankara’s intentions concerning the Arab country’s oil resources.

Turkey has also been conducting an incursion against neighboring Syria’s northern parts since 2016 to fight back against Kurdish militants known as the People’s Protection Units (YPG). Ankara associates the YPG with the PKK.

So far, the Turkish state has deployed thousands of troops in the areas, in what Damascus has decried as, outright violation of its sovereignty.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Muslims from Hajj for 2nd Years
Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Muslims from Hajj for 2nd Years
13 June 2021
New Destroyer, Minesweeper Join Iran’s Navy
New Destroyer, Minesweeper Join Iran’s Navy
14 June 2021
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
13 June 2021
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
13 June 2021
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
13 June 2021
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
13 June 2021
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
13 June 2021
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
12 June 2021
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
12 June 2021
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
12 June 2021
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
12 June 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
11 June 2021