Tuesday 15 June 2021 - 11:08

Biden Warns Russia Against Letting Alexei Navalny Die in Prison

“Navalny’s death would be another indication that Russia has little or no intention of abiding by basic fundamental human rights,” said Biden, who is currently on his first trip abroad since taking office.

“It would be a tragedy," Biden added, warning Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of the fallout from Navalny's passing. "It would do nothing but hurt his relationships with the rest of the world, in my view, and with me.”

Putin earlier said he could not guarantee whether Navalny would leave prison alive in an interview aired in part by NBC. The two presidents are scheduled to meet in Switzerland amid a “low point” in relations, according to the US president.

Navalny, a longtime critic of Putin, is currently serving a three and a half-year sentence after being charged with violating his parole, allegations he and his supporters say are politically motivated.

The Kremlin critic made headlines after he was poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent in August. He said Putin ordered the attack to eliminate him.

Navalny recovered after receiving treatment in Berlin, Germany, although his condition was so dire doctors placed him in a coma. The incident drew widespread condemnation from Western leaders.

Russian authorities arrested Navalny in January after he returned to Russia. After his imprisonment, Navalny's health deteriorated during a hunger strike launched in protest of a lack of adequate medical care in the penal colony where he is held, some 60 miles east of Moscow.
