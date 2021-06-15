Two US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Baghdad

Islam Times - Iraqi sources reported on Tuesday morning that two US terrorist forces logistics convoys were targeted in Iraq.

The Iraqi Saberin news channel reported that the two logistics convoys of the US terrorist forces were targeted by roadside bombs in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.According to the Saberin news channel, this was a security operation carried out by Iraqi resistance groups.The first convoy was blown up on the road connecting to the US military base "Victoria" near Baghdad airport and the second convoy was targeted in the "Al-Latifa" area in the south of Baghdad.The Saberin news channel did not provide further details or possible casualties in the attacks.US convoys and military bases in Iraq have been targeted several times in recent months.Many Iraqi people and groups demand the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces.