0
Tuesday 15 June 2021 - 20:59

Five Palestinian Detainees Continue their Battle of Hunger Strike

Story Code : 938267
Abu Bakr stated that al-Ghazanfar is being held in the so-called Ramlah clinic in a filthy cell in which his health condition has begun to deteriorate after long days of hunger strike and after being repeatedly beaten, abused and continuously transported by the jailers.

Al-Ghazanfar, who has been detained since October 2020, is a former prisoner who has been detained several times and who previously went on hunger strike in order to deny his administrative detention in 2019. He has lost several kilograms and suffers from nausea, joint pain, aches all over his body, stomach burn and the inability to move.

The head of the Detainees’ Affairs Authority explained that the prisoners Sheikh Khader Adnan, Amr al-Shami and Youssef al-Amer, all from the city of Jenin, and the prisoner Sheikh Jamal al-Taweel from Ramallah, continue their hunger strike for varying days against the policy of arbitrary administrative detention, with bad and cruel treatment by the jailers to break their will and strike.
