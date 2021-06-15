0
Tuesday 15 June 2021

Russia Offers Lebanon Power, Port, Fuel Investments Soon, Will Pro-US Parties Approve Them?

In this context, Russia will reportedly offer Lebanon a list of investments in the country’s power, fuel and seaport sectors on June 27 during an official visit of a technical delegation to Beirut.

The delegation will present its conclusions of a 45-day field study of the main sectors and facilities which Russia can invest in, knowing that the same delegation had visited Lebanon and prepared a preliminary plan for its investments.

In details, the delegation visited the two oil refineries in Al-Zahrani and Tripoli, Beirut seaport and two power plants.

However, the question remains whether the pro-US political parties will approve those investments in light of the US pressures.
