Damascus Denounces US, West’s Interference in Nicaragua’s Affairs

Islam Times - Syria condemned the US and other Western countries’ blatant interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua, affirming full solidarity with the Nicaraguan people and government in the face of the US sanctions.

In a statement to SANA on Tuesday, a Foreign and Expatriates Ministry official source said “The Syrian Arab Republic condemns the US and Western outrageous interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua which aims to undermine the security and stability in it.”The source added “The Syrian Arab Republic affirms full solidarity with the Nicaraguan people and government and with the leadership of President Daniel Ortega in the face of the US sanctions and the Western interference, and it renews the call for the renunciation of all unilateral practices that contradict the international law.”Last week, the US imposed sanctions on a number of officials in Nicaragua as part of the pressure exerted by Washington to impose its policies on other countries.