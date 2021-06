Islam Times - The Instagram page of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated that sometimes one vote or several votes would affect the fate of a country.

The official page of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution wrote on Instagram: "Sometimes one vote is effective; no one can say what effect my vote alone has. Sometimes one vote or several votes affect the fate of a country. "The thirteenth presidential election of Iran will be held on June 18, 2021.