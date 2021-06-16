0
Wednesday 16 June 2021 - 05:29

Anger in Japan as South Korea Begins Annual War Games Near Disputed Islands

Story Code : 938312
Anger in Japan as South Korea Begins Annual War Games Near Disputed Islands
The maritime exercise, called the East Sea Territory Protection Exercise, began on Tuesday near the islets, known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.  

The Korean drills, which have taken place twice a year since 1986, will reportedly mobilize naval and coast guard vessels, fighter jets and maritime patrol aircraft. No landing drill will be carried out given the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exercises angered Japan, which was quick to file a protest with Seoul over the maneuvers.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday that the islands were Japanese territory under history and international law.

“This sort of drill is unacceptable and extremely regrettable,” he told a news conference, adding, “We’ve protested to the South Korean government and called for them to be halted.”

The long-running sovereignty dispute came to the surface again in early June, after South Korea lodged a protest over a map on the Tokyo Olympics/ Paralympics website marking the islands as Japanese territory and signing the East Sea only as the Sea of Japan.

Tokyo rejected Seoul’s demand to remove the depiction of the islets in the Olympics map, prompting the South to ask the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to mediate the dispute and some Korean politicians to call for a boycott of the games.

Earlier, Yonhap reported that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had taken issue over the drills and called off planned talks with President Moon Jae-in at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in the UK over the weekend.

In Tokyo, Kato hit back at the South Korean report, saying it was “one-sided” and the talks were not held due to some difficulties. However, the Japanese media said that the two leaders encountered each other along a G7 discussion on Saturday.

Reuters cited a South Korean Foreign Ministry official as saying that the meeting could not be held, without elaborating on the reason.

Although Japan and South Korea are considered as key US allies in the Asia Pacific region and have shared interest in denuclearizing North Korea, Tokyo and Seoul have serious disagreements over a series of issues besides the islets, including trade and the issue of compensation for victims who were forced work in Japanese firms and military brothels during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
15 June 2021
Two US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Baghdad
Two US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Baghdad
15 June 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Target Marib and Al-Jawf in Yemen
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Target Marib and Al-Jawf in Yemen
15 June 2021
Ex-Biden Adviser Roasted After Saying Americans Should’ve ‘Sacrificed More’ During Pandemic
Ex-Biden Adviser Roasted After Saying Americans Should’ve ‘Sacrificed More’ During Pandemic
15 June 2021
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
14 June 2021
Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Muslims from Hajj for 2nd Years
Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Muslims from Hajj for 2nd Years
13 June 2021
New Destroyer, Minesweeper Join Iran’s Navy
New Destroyer, Minesweeper Join Iran’s Navy
14 June 2021
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
13 June 2021
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
13 June 2021
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
13 June 2021
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
13 June 2021
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
13 June 2021