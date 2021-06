Islam Times - In a statement, Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it joined regional equation established by the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement, Hassan Nasrallah on Al-Quds.

"Zionist barbarism not confined to Palestinian innocents affected the entire region. Zionists killed commanders fighting ISIS," the statement reads."Free Iraqis will defend their holy site, Al-Aqsa," the Iraqi Shite group says.