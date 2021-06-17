0
Thursday 17 June 2021 - 01:58

Opinion Poll Shows Palestinian Support for Hamas Increased after Operation al-Quds Sword

Story Code : 938448
In the poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy Research and Strategic Studies (Masarat), 77% of the respondents said that Hamas has emerged victorious in its recent war with Zionist regime, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen news network reported on Wednesday. 

The study, which included personal interviews with 1,200 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, found that about 53% believe Hamas has the right to represent and lead the Palestinian people, while only 14% said the same about the Fatah political faction.

According to the poll, 65% of the Palestinian respondents said that by firing rockets, Hamas forced Israeli regime to stop the displacement of the families of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in al-Quds.

The latest military confrontation with Israel, which began on May 10, was triggered by events in al-Quds, where Israeli regime forces repeatedly stormed al-Aqsa Mosque and were preparing to expel yet another group of Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in the occupied holy city.

Over 250 Palestinians, including 66 children, were martyred in the Israeli regime bombardment of the densely populated Gaza Strip. Israel’s bombardment also brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished territory.

In response to Israeli airstrikes, resistance fighters fired thousands of rockets into the Israeli-occupied territories.

In retreat, the illegal entity announced a unilateral ceasefire on May 21 after 11 days of war, which was accepted by Palestinian resistance movements through Egyptian mediation.

Hamas’s response to Israeli aggression was welcomed by many Palestinians in and outside Gaza.
