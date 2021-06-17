0
Thursday 17 June 2021 - 02:00

Afghan Security Forces Ensure Security of Country: Kabul

Story Code : 938450
Afghan Security Forces Ensure Security of Country: Kabul
The Presidential Palace stated that ensuring security in Afghanistan is the duty of the Afghan security forces.

In an interview with 8 Sobh (Morning 8 o'clock) newspaper on Wednesday, Latif Mahmoud, Deputy Spokesman for the President of Afghanistan said in reaction to the recent remarks of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that "It is the responsibility of the government, especially the security and defense forces, to ensure the security of Afghanistan."

Mahmoud added that the security forces, as they have defended the country over the past 20 years, will continue to defend the country's territorial integrity.

According to him, the Afghan security forces are responsible for ensuring the security of the entire country, including the diplomatic premises and political missions.
Related Stories
Afghan Interior Ministry building under attack in Kabul
Islam Times - Afghan security forces are engaged in a gun battle with militants, who have attacked the Interior Ministry building in the capital, Kabul.
