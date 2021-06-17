Afghan Security Forces Ensure Security of Country: Kabul

Islam Times - Deputy spokesman of the Afghan president said Wed. that ensuring the security of Afghanistan is the responsibility of Afghan security and defense forces, rejecting Turkish president calls for staying in the country.

The Presidential Palace stated that ensuring security in Afghanistan is the duty of the Afghan security forces.In an interview with 8 Sobh (Morning 8 o'clock) newspaper on Wednesday, Latif Mahmoud, Deputy Spokesman for the President of Afghanistan said in reaction to the recent remarks of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that "It is the responsibility of the government, especially the security and defense forces, to ensure the security of Afghanistan."Mahmoud added that the security forces, as they have defended the country over the past 20 years, will continue to defend the country's territorial integrity.According to him, the Afghan security forces are responsible for ensuring the security of the entire country, including the diplomatic premises and political missions.