Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns Israel against Aggression on Holy Sites

Islam Times - An Iraqi resistance group warned Israel against conducting any act of aggression against holy sites in occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, vowing to bring “humiliation,” “defeat,” and “insecurity” on the regime if it fails to heed the warning.

“The people of the region are now convinced that they will not be safe in the face of this enemy (Israel), and the destruction of this regime will be the beginning of new stages in the spread of true Islam and peace throughout the region,” Kata’ib Hezbollah said in a statement on Wednesday.The Iraqi resistance group reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Islam’s sanctities and pledged allegiance to the “equation of deterrence” set out by Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance group’s secretary general.“With God’s help, (the group) will make the Zionists taste humiliation, defeat, insecurity and inability,” in the same way that their “American masters” were dealt with, it added.The statement came in response to Nasrallah’s remarks after the conclusion of Israel’s war against the Gaza Strip last month, when he warned Israel that any aggression on holy sites in occupied Jerusalem al-Quds would lead to a regional war and the destruction of the Tel Aviv regime.“You must know that harming Jerusalem (al-Quds), al-Aqsa Mosque, and the nation’s sanctities is different from any other aggression you carry out,” Nasrallah warned the Israeli regime in a televised speech on May 5. “Harming al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy sites will not stop at the borders of the Gaza resistance, and will lead to a regional war and Israel’s destruction.”In its Wednesday statement, Kata’ib Hezbollah said the Zionist regime has, over the past decades, tried to impose a new security equation under which it confronts any power that threatens its unlawful existence inside and outside the occupied Palestinian territory.It said Israel has indulged in attacking the Palestinian people and committing heinous crimes against the people of the region with the support of the United States and its allied “treacherous” rulers in the region.“The savagery of the Zionists was not limited to the innocent Palestinian people, but it reached other parts of the region,” the Iraqi resistance group said, adding that Israel assassinated those who were fighting the criminal Daesh terrorist group in Iraq with the aim of trying to bring chaos and instability into the Arab country.Israel declared a unilateral ceasefire on May 21, ending 11 days of continuous airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which killed over 260 Palestinians, including 66 children, and displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.Early on Wednesday, Israel violated the ceasefire by launching airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, causing material damage in the targeted areas.The airstrikes targeted a site in Khan Yunis, south of the besieged Gaza Strip, and another site south of Gaza City. Tel Aviv said the airstrikes were conducted after Palestinian resistance groups launched incendiary balloons towards the illegal Israeli settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip.The 11-day war on Gaza was provoked by the Israeli regime’s continued acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, including attempts to displace Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and Israeli violence against worshippers at al-Aqsa Mosque.