Thursday 17 June 2021 - 21:07

US-Saudi Aggression Uses Al-Qaeda Terrorists to Open New Fronts in Yemen’s Baidha: Sources

The sources indicated that the coalition asked al-Mashadly to coordinate with Al-Qaeda groups, to ignite new fronts against forces of the Army and Popular Committees, in a number of districts of al-Baidah province in central Yemen.

The sources added that the agreement between the coalition of aggression’s leadership in Marib and al-Mashdali comes in conjunction with the coalition preparing terrorists of al-Qaeda in Lawder district of Abyan province. The terrorists are prepared to launch armed attacks towards the positions of the Army and Popular Committees in Mukeiras in the coming days in order to reduce the speed of their advance towards Marib city.

On March 30th, al-Qaeda opened a new front in al-Sawmah district in al-Baidha province, with air support and significant logistical support from coalition forces, but the army forces were able to end the confrontations in their favor and take control of the situation.

Al-Qaeda called its supporters in early March to fight along with the coalition forces to prevent the Army and Popular Committees from entering Marib.

Western press reports have previously revealed close ties between the countries of aggression and terrorist organizations in Yemen.
