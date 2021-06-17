Hanyieh in Morocco: Palestinians Have Many Missions ahead after Gaza Victory

Islam Times - The head of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement’s political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, confirmed that the Palestinians have “many missions” ahead of themselves after they emerged victorious in the recent “Israeli” military aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Haniyeh made the remarks in a meeting with Moroccan Prime Minister Saad-Eddine Al-Othmani in Rabat on Wednesday.Referring to the 11-day “Israeli” aggression on Gaza last month, he said, “On behalf of the Muslim nation, the Palestinian nation stood against the arrogance of the Zionist regime.”“We have many missions for the post-victory stage, about which we are consulting with our brothers in Morocco, the premier and the parties and factions that we will meet,” he added.The Hamas chief also thanked Morocco’s ruling Justice and Development Party [PJD] for inviting him to the North African country, stressing that the Palestinian people are protecting the Al-Aqsa Mosque with their lives and foiling schemes meant to steal the holy site’s history and geographical territory.“I hope that this visit will lead to getting the desired and expected results from the brotherly country Morocco,” he added.Al-Othmani, for his part, affirmed the Moroccan king’s rejection of “Israel’s” of Al-Quds and former US president Donald Trump’s so-called “deal of the century”.“Morocco sees the Palestinian issue in the same position as Western Sahara. It has a very important place for all Moroccans, including the king, the government and the people,” he said.In December 2020, Morocco became the fourth Arab country, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, to announce it had agreed to forge formal diplomatic ties with the apartheid “Israeli” entity.