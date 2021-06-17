0
Thursday 17 June 2021 - 21:13

US-Backed Militants Kidnap Civilians in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur

Local sources told SANA that armed groups of QSD militants have carried out a raid and search campaign for a number of citizens’ houses in al-Ma’adan neighborhood in the town, and they kidnapped a number of civilians and took them to an unknown destination.

QSD militants have escalated their raid operations in the areas they have occupied in the Syrian al-Jazeera region.

They have kidnapped dozens of the locals and hundreds of young men in the countryside of Deir Ez-Zur, Raqqa and Hasaka, taking them to their camps to recruit them forcibly among their ranks.
