Yemeni Explosive Drones Strike KSA’s Abha Airport

Islam Times - Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, General Yahya Sarea, announced that two explosive Qasef K-2 drones accurately hit on Thursday military targets at KSA’s Abha International airport.

General Sarea added that the drone attack came in response to the ongoing Saudi aggression and blockade imposed on Yemen.Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally.Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.The Arab impoverished country has been also under harsh blockade by the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.