Bomb Attack Targets US-led Coalition Convoy West of Iraq
Story Code : 938632
Iraqi Army Lieutenant Alaa Muhammad said on Thursday: "An explosive device was planted near the highway within the administrative borders of Anbar Governorate, and exploded when a convoy of civilian trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the international coalition forces passed by."
Muhammad explained that "the explosion did not cause any material or human damages."
US convoys and military bases in Iraq have been targeted several times in recent months.
Many Iraqi people and groups demand the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces.
No party has claimed responsibility for the bombings.