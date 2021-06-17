Bomb Attack Targets US-led Coalition Convoy West of Iraq

Islam Times - A bomb attack targeted a convoy of trucks carrying logistical equipment for the US-led anti-Daesh coalition, west of Iraq, a security source said.

Iraqi Army Lieutenant Alaa Muhammad said on Thursday: "An explosive device was planted near the highway within the administrative borders of Anbar Governorate, and exploded when a convoy of civilian trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the international coalition forces passed by."Muhammad explained that "the explosion did not cause any material or human damages."US convoys and military bases in Iraq have been targeted several times in recent months.Many Iraqi people and groups demand the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces.No party has claimed responsibility for the bombings.