Lebanon’s Army Chief: Economic Situation will Lead to Army’s Collapse

Islam Times - Lebanon's Army Chief General Joseph Aoun warned that “If the economic situation continues to deteriorate in Lebanon it will inevitably lead to the collapse of institutions, including the military establishment," said according to a Tweet from Lebanon's Army.

"The army is the only and last institution that is still coherent and guarantees the security and stability in Lebanon and the region," said Aoun, who also said that harm to it will lead to "the spread of chaos."The Lebanese top commander underscored that “A collapse of the military will leave the country exposed,” asking for foreign support for the military in getting through this "delicate stage”."We believe that we will pass this difficult and delicate stage thanks to the determination and will of our soldiers and with the support of the Lebanese people and friendly countries."This comes as a French official announced that “World powers will seek to raise tens of millions of dollars in emergency aid for the Lebanese army at a meeting on Thursday, aiming to prevent the military from collapsing as the country's economic and political crisis worsens.”Lebanon's currency crashed past a milestone on Sunday reaching a new low against the dollar, as the country's financial meltdown and political deadlock linger.