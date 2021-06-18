0
Friday 18 June 2021 - 23:23

Venezuela Appreciates Iran’s Supports against US Sanctions

In a meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza talked about Tehran-Caracas relations and the regional and international issues.

Denouncing the US sanctions on Venezuela that have impeded the delivery of the coronavirus vaccine to the Latin American country, Arreaza lauded Iran for supporting the Venezuelan government and nation.

He also pointed to the shipments of fuel that Iranian oil tankers carried to Venezuela in the tough days, saying such assistance from Iran was marked as a popular celebration and an unforgettable day in his country.  

Foreign Minister Zarif, for his part, deplored the US’ illegal and obstructive measures in the course of implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and briefed his Venezuelan counterpart on the latest status of the Vienna talks on the revival of the JCPOA.

The two senior diplomats also discussed the latest developments in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Latin American states.
