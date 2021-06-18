0
Friday 18 June 2021 - 23:28

Ansarullah Official: Saudis Must Expect Crushing Reaction if They Stay in Yemen

Story Code : 938806
In a an interview, Hizam al-Assad, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, called on the invading coalition and its supporters to end their bloody aggression against the Yemeni people and lift a years-long blockade against them. 

"Our reaction will be shocking and seismic against the Saudi regime if the occupier does not leave the entire Yemeni soil and commit not to meddle in our internal affairs," the official was quoted as saying.

"If the enemy retreats, our leaders and the Yemeni army and popular committees will react positively to such development, and if not, the Riyadh regime will have to wait for a painful response," he added.

Referring to the nation's ability to destroy its enemies, al-Assad said Yemeni forces until now have adopted a defensive approach and strategy, but they are fully prepared to launch a powerful offensive to deliver a harsh blow to Saudis and their allies. 

He also expressed his willingness to participate in any regional or international talks, but stressed that the invading collation would have to settle all issues related to the war.

"Peace talks are underway through Oman and there are still opportunities for peace in Yemen and the entire region."

In March, a prominent member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council dismissed Saudi Arabia’s so-called peace initiative, saying the Yemeni nation is awaiting a meaningful end to the Saudi-led aggression and blockade instead of a mere “ceasefire” plan.
