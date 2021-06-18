US Military Dispatches over 50 Trucks to Oil-Rich Hasakah in Northeastern Syria: Report

Islam Times - Amid Washington’s attempts to further loot oil reserves and natural resources in Syria, the United States military has dispatched truckloads of ammunition and logistical equipment to the Arab country’s northeastern Province of Hasakah.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that a convoy of 55 trucks, including oil tankers and trailers, crossed the Waleed Border Crossing on Thursday and headed toward US positions in the province.The development comes only a few days after 33 US military vehicles, carrying munitions as well as logistical equipment, rumbled through the same border crossing from Iraq's northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and entered Syrian territories.The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists. Damascus says the deployment is meant to plunder the country's resources.Former President Donald Trump admitted on more than one occasion that American occupation forces were in Syria for its oil.After failing to oust the Syrian government through proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.Last June, the US enacted the so-called Caesar Act that imposed the toughest sanctions ever on Syria with the alleged aim of choking off revenue for the government.The sanctions, however, have crippled the war-torn country’s economy by prohibiting foreign companies trading with Damascus.