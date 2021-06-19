0
Saturday 19 June 2021 - 00:27

Netanyahu Planning to Topple New Zionist Regime's Cabinet

Story Code : 938808
Netanyahu Planning to Topple New Zionist Regime
According to the Jerusalem Post, there are daily conversations between the former prime minister and party leaders of the opposition. In the upcoming days, dinner with all members of the opposition is expected to occur to discuss the next steps. 

Additionally, Netanyahu's family has been packing up their belongings in the Prime Minister's residence in Balfour, their home for 12 years, for several days now. This process is expected to last a few weeks. 

It is estimated that Netanyahu will relocate to his home in Caesarea for several months.

Israeli regime’s longest-serving ruler, Benjamin Netanyahu, was ousted from the premier post after a governing coalition of rivals was sworn in the Knesset on Sunday afternoon.

The governing coalition is comprised of eight parties – Yamina, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor, Meretz, United Arab List, Kahol Lavan and Yisrael Beiteinu with Yamina head Naftali Bennett at the helm unseated Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power.
Related Stories
Hamas Chief Hails New Palestinian Unity as Cabinet Meets in Gaza
Islam Times - Head of Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, on Tuesday expressed his confidence in the success of the reconciliation initiative ...
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
18 June 2021
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
18 June 2021
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
17 June 2021
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
17 June 2021
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
16 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
16 June 2021
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
16 June 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
16 June 2021
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
16 June 2021
‘Israel’ Breaks Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Gaza
‘Israel’ Breaks Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Gaza
16 June 2021
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
15 June 2021
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
15 June 2021