Iraqi Lawmakers Urge Gov. to Stop Turkey's Advancing

Islam Times - Emphasizing the need to maintain the sovereignty of Iraq, some Iraqi parliamentarians called for an immediate response to Turkey and a halt to its advancement into northern Iraq.

A number of members of the Iraqi Parliament called for an immediate response to the Turkish Army and a cease to its advancement into northern Iraq, stressing the need to maintain Iraqi sovereignty, Almaloumah reported.Fazel Jaber, a representative of the Iraqi Fatah Coalition lashed out at the Iraqi position in this regard and stated that Iraq's position is shameful because it has not taken any action to deter Turkey and to stop its repeated attacks on the sovereignty of Iraq.The government and other officials must take serious action to deter Turkey and stop its actions in northern Iraq.A representative of Coalition for the Rule of Law in Iraq Kate Najman also stressed that Turkey not only has not sufficed to bomb and shell the northern part of Iraq and violated Iraqi sovereignty but also continues to steal existing resources from lands it has occupied northern Iraq.He also emphasized the need for an immediate position by the Iraqi government to stop Turkey from moving forwards and maintain Iraqi sovereignty.