0
Saturday 19 June 2021 - 05:20

German Troops Jeopardize Military’s Reputation with Allegations of Anti-Semitism, Sexual Abuse in Lithuania

Story Code : 938824
German Troops Jeopardize Military’s Reputation with Allegations of Anti-Semitism, Sexual Abuse in Lithuania
Addressing the situation during a speech to young officers, Kramp-Karrenbauer condemned the actions of serving German officers after reports surfaced about serious misconduct of soldiers who had been deployed to Lithuania.

"Anyone who behaves like this should not be in the Bundeswehr," she stated.

The comments come two days after the Defense Ministry recalled numerous German soldiers from Lithuania to face disciplinary action, including immediate dismissal from the army for the most senior individuals involved in the scandal.

German forces participating in an ‘Enhanced Forward Presence’ mission in the region allegedy sang “racist” songs and sexually assaulted a female soldier, with the event captured on film.

The German Defense Ministry initially informed the country’s parliamentary defense committee that “10 soldiers are affected” and four have been recalled, but that number has since grown to around 30.

The allegations are believed to center around a “recreational activity” that occurred in April, ending in soldiers singing “right-wing extremist” and “anti-Semitic” songs in a local hotel before a female soldier was sexually assaulted. Alongside the more serious reports, it is thought that drunken soldiers also verbally threatened one another and had a physical brawl. 

The scandalous incident only came to light after it was reported to officials on June 8 by another solider, with the Defense Ministry launching an investigation by the military disciplinary attorney.

Kramp-Karrenbauer has promised, following the investigation, any wrongdoing “will be prosecuted and punished with all severity”.

 
Related Stories
Activists Reject US Resolution Accusing Muslim Congresswomen Of anti-Semitism
Islam Times - Leading Palestinian- and Muslim-American rights campaigners have decried a proposed US House ...
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
18 June 2021
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
18 June 2021
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
17 June 2021
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
17 June 2021
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
16 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
16 June 2021
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
16 June 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
16 June 2021
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
16 June 2021
‘Israel’ Breaks Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Gaza
‘Israel’ Breaks Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Gaza
16 June 2021
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
15 June 2021
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
15 June 2021