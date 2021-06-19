Palestinians Reject 90K Doses of ’About-to-expire’ ’Israeli’ Pfizer Shots

Islam Times - The Palestinian Authority [PA] scrapped the transfer of one million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime to Palestinians in exchange for a similar number of doses from Palestinians later this year.

The PA also noted that the first batch of vaccines from the occupation regime are unusable as they are about to expire soon.“After the technical teams in the ministry of health examined the first batch of the Pfizer vaccines that were received this evening from ‘Israel,’ it became clear that the 90,000 doses received do not conform to the specifications contained in the agreement,” said PA spokesman Ibrahim Melhem at a joint press conference with Minister of Health Mai Alkaila in Ramallahin the occupied West Bank on Friday.“Accordingly, PA Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh instructed the minister of health to cancel the agreement and return the quantity that was received to ‘Israel’,” Melhem added.Alkaila said at the presser that under the agreement, the first batch of the ‘Israeli’ vaccines had to expire in July or August, while those collected Friday would expire in June.Since the announcement, Palestinian Authority officials came under heavy criticism on social media over the agreement on receiving soon-to-expire vaccines from the Tel Aviv regime.