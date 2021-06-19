0
Saturday 19 June 2021 - 08:05

Iran Elections 2021: Polls Close After Extended Hours of Voting

Story Code : 938854
Iran Elections 2021: Polls Close After Extended Hours of Voting
Voting stopped at 02:00 am local time on Saturday [June 19], 19 hours after they opened across the country at 07:00 am on Friday, June 18.

However, any voters happening to still be inside polling stations and waiting to cast their vote were able to do so.

Polling was extended several times to accommodate incoming voters and to observe health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, vote counting has begun, and the Interior Ministry is expected to start announcing election results gradually as ballots are counted.

Officials have stressed that health protocols will be strictly observed in all polling stations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 59 million Iranians are eligible to vote at more than 72,000 polling stations set up countrywide, according to the figures released by election officials. Around 3,500,000 Iranian expatriates are also eligible to join the vote in 234 polling stations set up by the country’s diplomatic missions in various world countries.

City council, midterm parliamentary, and Assembly of Experts elections are being held simultaneously with the presidential vote.

Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaee, spokesman of Iran’s Constitutional Council, told Press TV that no irregularities have so far been reported in the voting process, “except for a delay in the start of the voting process at some polling stations due to a disruption in the ID system.”

“Through cooperation with colleagues at the Interior Ministry, the problem was resolved very quickly,” he said. “It was, however, decided that in case of any delay in the systems causing hardships for the people, the organizers and supervisors must make efforts to do the job manually and prevent any problems.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
19 June 2021
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
19 June 2021
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
18 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
18 June 2021
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
18 June 2021
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
17 June 2021
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
17 June 2021
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
16 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
16 June 2021
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
16 June 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
16 June 2021
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
16 June 2021