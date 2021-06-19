Most American Voters Back Banning ‘Israel’ from Using US Funds: Poll

Islam Times - A new poll conducted by the 'Data for Progress' polling firm found out that most Americans believe that US aid to the Zionist regime should be withheld due to its refusal to meet certain conditions.

The poll conducted during the most recent ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza showed that most voters endorsed restrictions that would keep the Zionist occupation regime from spending US military assistance to detain Palestinian minors, destroy Palestinian buildings, or annex parts of the occupied West Bank.Asked whether they would support or oppose a bill that 'would stop ‘Israel’ from spending US taxpayer dollars on the military detention of Palestinian children; the seizure or destruction of Palestinian property and homes; or, support for ‘Israeli’ annexation of Palestinian territory,” 55% of respondents said they would support it and 29% said they would oppose it.The poll was conducted through a web panel from May 12-25, a period roughly consistent with the most recent ‘Israeli’ aggression on Gaza.The survey reached 2,100 likely voters and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.