Saturday 19 June 2021 - 09:28

UN Report: Israeli Military Responsible for Violating Palestinian Children's Rights

Story Code : 938875
The UN in this report, while listing the numerous cases of violation of the rights of Palestinian children by the Israeli regime, did not mention any practical measures to deal with it.

The report said the Israeli military had been involved in most child rights violations in 2020 in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and Jerusalem al-Quds.

In this report, the United Nations expressed concern over the martyrdom and wounding of Palestinian children by Israeli shelling and called on Israel to investigate cases in which live ammunition (Actual bullet) was used.

However, according to the report, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has decided that the Israeli military should no longer be on the blacklist of countries and groups that violate children's rights.

The United Nations also called on the Israeli regime to end the administrative detention of children and to stop any ill-treatment of children during detention.

The 'World Movement for the Defense of Children' had previously stated that the Israeli regime had killed 2,100 Palestinian children between 2000 and October 2020.

According to the World Movement for the Defense of Children, more than 520 Palestinian child martyrs are under the age of eight.
