Secretary-general of al-Nujaba offers congratulations on the ‎victory of Iranian president-elect Raeisi in the elections

Islam Times- Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi congratulated the Supreme Leader and the people of Iran on ‎the victory of ‎Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi in the elections in the Islamic Republic of Iran.‎

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran‎, Hujjat ‎al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance ‎movement, offered his congratulations to Ayatollah Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi on his ‌‎victory in the 13th Iranian presidential election.‎In his statement in which he offered his congratulations on this victory to the ‎Supreme ‎Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Khamenei] and the people of the Islamic ‎Republic of Iran, Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi said, “The Iranian people have once again ‎demonstrated their commitment to the government and leadership of the Supreme ‎Leader of the Islamic Revolution and with enthusiastic participation at home and ‎abroad, they have turned challenges into electoral epics.”‎In conclusion, he expressed hope that the relations between the two nations of Iran ‎and Iraq will be strengthened in all fields due to the ideological, cultural and ‎geographical ‎commonalities.‎