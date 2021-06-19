Secretary-general of al-Nujaba offers congratulations on the victory of Iranian president-elect Raeisi in the elections
Story Code : 938908
According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-Nujaba in Iran, Hujjat al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance movement, offered his congratulations to Ayatollah Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi on his victory in the 13th Iranian presidential election.
In his statement in which he offered his congratulations on this victory to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Khamenei] and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi said, “The Iranian people have once again demonstrated their commitment to the government and leadership of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and with enthusiastic participation at home and abroad, they have turned challenges into electoral epics.”
In conclusion, he expressed hope that the relations between the two nations of Iran and Iraq will be strengthened in all fields due to the ideological, cultural and geographical commonalities.