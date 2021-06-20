0
Sunday 20 June 2021 - 01:10

Bennett Tells Netanyahu to Vacate Residence Within Two Weeks

Story Code : 939008
Bennett Tells Netanyahu to Vacate Residence Within Two Weeks
According to ‘Israeli’ broadcaster N12 on Friday night, Bennet's coalition government also plans on introducing a bill that will set a 14-day timetable for outgoing prime ministers to leave the Zionist entity’s official residence once a new government is sworn in.

The proposed amendment, submitted by Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak, will reportedly not affect Netanyahu and is intended to outline the practice for future governments.

Earlier this week, Zionist media reports suggested that the Netanyahu family, who have lived at the official residence for more than 12 years, would take several more weeks to vacate the property, eventually moving to their place in the city of Caesarea.

From there, Netanyahu will likely move to his privately owned apartment in occupied al-Quds, located on Azza Street.

Bennett has publicly stated that he intends to remain at his residence in Ra’anana and forgo moving his family into the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour St., but will likely use the property for overnight stays in occupied al-Quds.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
19 June 2021
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
19 June 2021
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
18 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
18 June 2021
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
18 June 2021
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
17 June 2021
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
17 June 2021
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
16 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
16 June 2021
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
16 June 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
16 June 2021
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
16 June 2021