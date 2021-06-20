Syrian President Congratulates Iran's President-Elect

Islam Times - Syrian President on Saturday congratulated President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in the 13th presidential election.

Bashar al-Assad sent a message on Saturday congratulating President-elect Ebrahim Raisi for his victory in the 13th Iranian presidential election.Felicitating the President-elect of Iran, Bashar al-Assad expressed hope that bilateral relations would be strengthened in the future.In part of his message, the Syrian President expressed Syria's interest and enthusiasm for working with Iran to strengthen the process of bilateral relations based on decades of historical friendship, mutual understanding, and shared interests between the two states.