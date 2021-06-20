0
Sunday 20 June 2021 - 02:21

US Approves Replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome after Gaza Defeat

Story Code : 939012
US Approves Replenishment of Israel
Earlier this month, Israeli minister of war Benny Gantz visited the United States, where he met with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

During the meeting, Gantz reportedly asked Washington for $1 billion in additional emergency military aid, arguing that the money was needed to replenish the Iron Dome battery and purchase munitions for the Israeli air force.

During a Thursday congressional session, addressing the Senate Appropriations Committee, Austin said that Israel’s request for military assistance had been approved by the Pentagon for its 2022 budge.

The US will look to transfer the total requested amount over to Israel following approval from Congress, he added, noting that the US government is working on clarifying the details and that politicians should expect a special budget request within the coming days.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley also confirmed at the same Senate hearing that the administration of President Joe Biden will call on Congress to pass the budget to replenish the Iron Dome system.

Tel Aviv launched the bombing campaign against Gaza on May 10, after Palestinian retaliation against violent raids on worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque and the regime’s plans to force a number of Palestinian families out of their homes at Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East al-Quds.

The Gaza-based resistance groups did not sit idly by and fired 4,300 rockets towards different cities in the occupied lands during the war, which ended on May 21 after Israel announced a unilateral ceasefire that the resistance movements accepted with Egyptian mediation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
19 June 2021
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
19 June 2021
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
18 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
18 June 2021
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
18 June 2021
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
17 June 2021
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
17 June 2021
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
16 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
16 June 2021
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
16 June 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
16 June 2021
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
16 June 2021