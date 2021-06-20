0
Sunday 20 June 2021

Who is President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi?

Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi was born in December 1960 in a religious family in the city of Mashhad in the Noghan neighborhood.

His father, Hojjatoleslam Sayyed Haji, Rais-ul- Sadati, as well as his mother, Sayyedeh Esmat Khodadad Husseini, belong to the lineage of Sadat Hosseini and his lineage from both sides goes back to Hazrat Zayd ibn Ali ibn Al-Hussain (as). Sayyed Ebrahim lost his father when he was 5 years old.

He completed his primary education at the Javadiyeh School and began his seminary studies at the Nawab School and then at the Ayatollah Mousavinejad School. In 1975, he went to the seminary of Qom and Ayatollah Boroujerdi School to continue his education, and for some time he studied in a school run by Ayatollah Pasandideh under the supervision of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

Sayyed after completing the seminary courses was able to enter the master's degree course in private law and after defending his dissertation entitled 'Inheritance without heirs' in 2001 bypassing the doctoral entrance exam of Shahid Motahari University in the field of jurisprudence and private law continued his education.

Ebrahim Raisi, by completing his research in the field of jurisprudence and law, succeeded in obtaining the highest level degree of seminary (level four) and finally, he defended his doctoral dissertation entitled 'Conflict of principle and appearance in jurisprudence and defended law' and by obtaining an excellent grade, he achieved a doctorate in jurisprudence and law.
                        
Raisi entered the field of management in 1980 and attended the judicial office of Karaj city, and after a while, he was appointed as the prosecutor of Karaj. His success in organizing the complex situation of this city caused him to take charge of the Hamedan city prosecutor's office after two years in the summer of 1982, simultaneously with the Karaj city prosecutor's office.

His simultaneous presence in these two responsibilities continued for a while until he was appointed as the prosecutor of Hamedan province and served in this position from 1982 to 1984.
Raisi married Jamileh Sadat Alam al-Huda, the eldest daughter of Ayatollah Sayyed Ahmad Alam al-Huda in 1983 at the age of 23. Dr. Alam al-Huda is an Associate Professor in the Philosophy of Educational Sciences at the Shahid Beheshti University of Tehran, a former director of the Humanities Research Institute, and chairwoman of the Education Commission of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution.

Hojjatoleslam Raisi and Dr. Alam al-Huda have two daughters. Hojjatoleslam Raisi pays special attention to his education and that of his family members, and his first daughter is married and has two master's degrees. One is in the field of social sciences from Al-Zahra University and the other is in the field of Quran and Hadith sciences from the University of Hadith in Rey and his second daughter is married and has a bachelor's degree in physics from Sharif University.

The most important responsibilities in terms of legal status:

Member of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace

Member of the High Council of Standards

Member of the Supreme Oil Council

Member of the East and West Development Council

Member of the Supreme Council of Money and Credit

Member of the Anti-Economic Corruption Headquarters

Member of the Anti-Narcotics Office

* Speeches at international conferences:

Anti-Corruption Summit in Africa

Organized Crime Summit in Argentina

Administrative Health Summit in Sochi, Russia

Human Rights Summit in Pakistan

Summit on the role of Ashura in social developments - Istanbul, Turkey

Meeting of Constitutional Implications for the Protection of Human Rights-Nigeria

Summit on International Cooperation in Combating Corruption-China

UN Human Rights Summit-Geneva

Anti-Corruption Summit in the Philippines and Appointment of Deputy Inspector General of Asia

And dozens of other specialized meetings attended by foreign officials

* Scientific records:

Level four of jurisprudence and principles of the seminary of Qom

Ph.D. in Jurisprudence and Fundamentals of Law with a focus on private law from Shahid University

Teaching higher level jurisprudential texts and rules of jurisprudence and jurisprudence of economics in seminaries of Tehran and universities

* Current posts:

Head of the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Member of the Expediency Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Vice President of the Assembly of Experts

Member of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Member of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran
