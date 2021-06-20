Who is President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi?

Islam Times - According to the final results of Iran's presidential election, Ebrahim Raisi won the 13th presidential election of Iran.

Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi was born in December 1960 in a religious family in the city of Mashhad in the Noghan neighborhood.His father, Hojjatoleslam Sayyed Haji, Rais-ul- Sadati, as well as his mother, Sayyedeh Esmat Khodadad Husseini, belong to the lineage of Sadat Hosseini and his lineage from both sides goes back to Hazrat Zayd ibn Ali ibn Al-Hussain (as). Sayyed Ebrahim lost his father when he was 5 years old.He completed his primary education at the Javadiyeh School and began his seminary studies at the Nawab School and then at the Ayatollah Mousavinejad School. In 1975, he went to the seminary of Qom and Ayatollah Boroujerdi School to continue his education, and for some time he studied in a school run by Ayatollah Pasandideh under the supervision of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.Sayyed after completing the seminary courses was able to enter the master's degree course in private law and after defending his dissertation entitled 'Inheritance without heirs' in 2001 bypassing the doctoral entrance exam of Shahid Motahari University in the field of jurisprudence and private law continued his education.Ebrahim Raisi, by completing his research in the field of jurisprudence and law, succeeded in obtaining the highest level degree of seminary (level four) and finally, he defended his doctoral dissertation entitled 'Conflict of principle and appearance in jurisprudence and defended law' and by obtaining an excellent grade, he achieved a doctorate in jurisprudence and law.Raisi entered the field of management in 1980 and attended the judicial office of Karaj city, and after a while, he was appointed as the prosecutor of Karaj. His success in organizing the complex situation of this city caused him to take charge of the Hamedan city prosecutor's office after two years in the summer of 1982, simultaneously with the Karaj city prosecutor's office.His simultaneous presence in these two responsibilities continued for a while until he was appointed as the prosecutor of Hamedan province and served in this position from 1982 to 1984.Raisi married Jamileh Sadat Alam al-Huda, the eldest daughter of Ayatollah Sayyed Ahmad Alam al-Huda in 1983 at the age of 23. Dr. Alam al-Huda is an Associate Professor in the Philosophy of Educational Sciences at the Shahid Beheshti University of Tehran, a former director of the Humanities Research Institute, and chairwoman of the Education Commission of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution.Hojjatoleslam Raisi and Dr. Alam al-Huda have two daughters. Hojjatoleslam Raisi pays special attention to his education and that of his family members, and his first daughter is married and has two master's degrees. One is in the field of social sciences from Al-Zahra University and the other is in the field of Quran and Hadith sciences from the University of Hadith in Rey and his second daughter is married and has a bachelor's degree in physics from Sharif University.Member of the Supreme Council of CyberspaceMember of the High Council of StandardsMember of the Supreme Oil CouncilMember of the East and West Development CouncilMember of the Supreme Council of Money and CreditMember of the Anti-Economic Corruption HeadquartersMember of the Anti-Narcotics OfficeAnti-Corruption Summit in AfricaOrganized Crime Summit in ArgentinaAdministrative Health Summit in Sochi, RussiaHuman Rights Summit in PakistanSummit on the role of Ashura in social developments - Istanbul, TurkeyMeeting of Constitutional Implications for the Protection of Human Rights-NigeriaSummit on International Cooperation in Combating Corruption-ChinaUN Human Rights Summit-GenevaAnti-Corruption Summit in the Philippines and Appointment of Deputy Inspector General of AsiaAnd dozens of other specialized meetings attended by foreign officialsLevel four of jurisprudence and principles of the seminary of QomPh.D. in Jurisprudence and Fundamentals of Law with a focus on private law from Shahid UniversityTeaching higher level jurisprudential texts and rules of jurisprudence and jurisprudence of economics in seminaries of Tehran and universitiesHead of the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of IranMember of the Expediency Council of the Islamic Republic of IranVice President of the Assembly of ExpertsMember of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of IranMember of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran