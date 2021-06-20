0
Sunday 20 June 2021 - 02:40

Hezbollah Secretary General Congratulates Iran's President-Elect

Story Code : 939015
Hezbollah Secretary General Congratulates Iran
Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in his Twitter account on Saturday posted some photos of Ebrahim Raisi, who was elected as the 8th Iranian president after winning the over 17.9 million votes in yesterday's presidential elections in Iran, to offer his congratulations.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli announced on Saturday that Raisi obtained 17,926,345 votes out of the total 28,933,004 ballots, being elected as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
