0
Sunday 20 June 2021 - 05:18

India Reinforces Border Infrastructure in Stand-Off with China

Story Code : 939029
India Reinforces Border Infrastructure in Stand-Off with China
Several mountain passes at great altitude have been opened early, despite weather conditions, to speed up the transportation of supplies at key border posts. India shares 3,488km of border with China, a large part of which goes through some of the highest mountain passes in the world, RIA Novosti reported. 

On Thursday, India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh announced the opening of 12 roads built by the Border Roads Organisation in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. 

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Assam, which is a strategically important state, Rajnath Singh said, "India wants peace but knows how to respond appropriately if anyone offers us aggression."

The Border Roads Organisation, which maintains and upgrades routes in border regions, has completed 1,200km of works and 2,850km of "surface maintenance" in the past year. 

As India races to narrow the vast infrastructure gap with China, a two-day Army Commanders' conference, chaired by General Manoj Mukund Naravane also began in Delhi on Thursday to discuss the operational situation along the borders with China and Pakistan. The conference is a biannual event at the highest level that determines important policy decisions.

Discussions were held on China strengthening its military presence in three sectors of the Line of Actual Control - Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal sectors. 

Last week, the Indian army took possession of specialised boats, with advanced surveillance gear, to use at Pangong Tso in Ladakh, which is at a height of 13,900ft and where Indian and Chinese armies clashed last year. India lost nearly 20 soldiers in the fight with China which confirmed that four of its soldiers died. 

This week, India facilitated a trial run of motorised traffic through the 8.5km four-lane Banihal Qazigund tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

​Work on this crucial tunnel - that cuts travel time and avoids treacherous patches on the highway - was approved in 2011 and India has spent nearly $1500 million in its construction.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
19 June 2021
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
19 June 2021
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
18 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
18 June 2021
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
18 June 2021
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
17 June 2021
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
17 June 2021
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
16 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
16 June 2021
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
16 June 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
16 June 2021
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
16 June 2021