IRGC Pledges Support for Iran’s Next Administration

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami expressed the IRGC’s full support for President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi and his administration.

In a message on Sunday, the IRGC commander congratulated Ebrahim Raeisi on his victory in the presidential election.Hailing the vibrant election for bringing glory to the Islamic Republic, the general said the magnificent and decisive presence of voters in the polls stymied the enemy’s plots and its psychological warfare.Major General Salami also wished the president-elect success in his post, saying the IRGC, as a revolutionary and popular organization, is fully prepared to press on with its strategy to cooperate with the administration in serving the people.The commander also pledged that the IRGC will help the 13th administration carry out its plans for strengthening and employing the capacities and opportunities available for the country’s progress and removal of the obstacles to the improvement of people’s livelihood.Ebrahim Raeisi, the incumbent Judiciary Chief of Iran, won the June 18 presidential election by a landslide.The president-elect had announced in his electoral campaign that he has set an agenda for securing the removal of the sanctions imposed on the Iranian nation, emphasizing the need for the country’s economy to be fortified in the face of sanctions or any other shock that may hit.Raeisi said on June 9 that the current economic conditions in the country was “unacceptable” since the people are not able to predict their financial situation due to constant fluctuations.