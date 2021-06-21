0
Monday 21 June 2021 - 00:15

IRGC Pledges Support for Iran’s Next Administration

Story Code : 939149
IRGC Pledges Support for Iran’s Next Administration
In a message on Sunday, the IRGC commander congratulated Ebrahim Raeisi on his victory in the presidential election.

Hailing the vibrant election for bringing glory to the Islamic Republic, the general said the magnificent and decisive presence of voters in the polls stymied the enemy’s plots and its psychological warfare.   

Major General Salami also wished the president-elect success in his post, saying the IRGC, as a revolutionary and popular organization, is fully prepared to press on with its strategy to cooperate with the administration in serving the people.

The commander also pledged that the IRGC will help the 13th administration carry out its plans for strengthening and employing the capacities and opportunities available for the country’s progress and removal of the obstacles to the improvement of people’s livelihood.

Ebrahim Raeisi, the incumbent Judiciary Chief of Iran, won the June 18 presidential election by a landslide.

The president-elect had announced in his electoral campaign that he has set an agenda for securing the removal of the sanctions imposed on the Iranian nation, emphasizing the need for the country’s economy to be fortified in the face of sanctions or any other shock that may hit.

Raeisi said on June 9 that the current economic conditions in the country was “unacceptable” since the people are not able to predict their financial situation due to constant fluctuations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
21 June 2021
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
21 June 2021
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
20 June 2021
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
20 June 2021
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
20 June 2021
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
20 June 2021
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
19 June 2021
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
19 June 2021
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
19 June 2021
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
18 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
18 June 2021
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
18 June 2021