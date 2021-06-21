Bassil Entrusts Sayyed Nasrallah to Guarantee Fairness in Cabinet Formation

Islam Times - Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, held a press conference on Sunday, in which he tackled the ongoing procrastination in the cabinet formation and suggested the intervention of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.

Bassil considered that the crisis of the system, the constitution, practice and intentions, revealed that the battle to “defend our rights is not out of bidding or obstruction, but rather in order to protect our free existence”.“Our existence is linked to our role, and our role must be complete, not sectarian, but national, and this is what makes Lebanon a unique message. They are using people’s distress to break us, and as usual they are asking for help from outside, choosing between starving people and losing our political existence… As long as our people are steadfast, we are resilient,” Bassil added.Bassil appealed to Sayyed Nasrallah to make a government effort, not an initiative, concluding his words in this regard by saying: “Sayyed Hasan, I know that you do not let the right down. I am Gebran Bassil, without overburdening you, I accept what you accept for yourself. This is my last word from the government.”