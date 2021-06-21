Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
In its first session, the new Israeli cabinet also discussed the choice of resuming the war on Gaza.
Meanwhile, dozens of Zionist settlers stormed on Sunday Al-Aqsa Mosque squares, provocatively performing Talmudic rites.
Raisi was announced on Saturday as the winner of the June 18 presidential election in Iran, scoring 17,926,345 of votes. Raisi obtained 17,926,345 votes out of the total 28,933,004 ballots, being elected as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.