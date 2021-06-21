0
Monday 21 June 2021 - 00:43

Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision

Story Code : 939154
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
Ansarullah’s political bureau announced in a statement on Saturday night that “Guterres’s move produced convincing proof that the UN is simply a worthless platform exploited by major powers to distort facts and confiscate the rights of oppressed nations.”

“The United Nations would better remain neutral, and not act as a mouthpiece for the coalition of aggressors and repeat their nonsense and ridiculous statements,” it noted.

Ansarullah’s inclusion in the blacklist of states and groups that violate children’s rights is "unjust, invalid and disconnected from real-world facts", the statement said.

“The United Nations severed its ties with our nation and sided with the aggressor coalition by such a classification,” it added.

Ansarullah touched on thousands of videos that have shown horrific massacres of Yemeni children by Saudi Arabia over the past years.

“If the UN Secretary-General has an iota of humanity, he should not seek a second term in office than to sell his conscience at a cheap price. Yemeni children know who is killing them with planes and blockades,” the statement said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with al-Masirah television network on Friday, Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam also censured the UN decision.

“The UN is acting in favor of major powers, and exhibits clear bias. The aggressor countries are committing the most heinous crimes against Yemeni children, and yet they were not included in the list,” he said.

Abdul-Salam said when Ansarullah reacted angrily to the removal of Saudi Arabia from a list of groups violating children's rights, former UN chief Ban Ki-moon said the kingdom was exerting “unacceptable” undue pressure and had threatened to cut some UN funding.

“The UN decisions fall within the framework of improper political criteria and accusations,” the Ansarullah spokesman said.

On Saturday, Yemeni forces conducted more than a dozen drone strikes against various targets deep inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for its devastating military campaign and brutal siege against their country.

Saudi state TV said the kingdom’s air defense units intercepted and destroyed six armed drones launched by the Yemeni forces.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree had earlier announced in a post that a major airbase in Saudi Arabia’s southern region of Asir had come under a drone strike.

He said the Yemeni armed forces and fighters from allied Popular Committees used a domestically-manufactured Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) combat drone to hit targets inside King Khalid airbase near the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait early on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees have, however, gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.

The Saudi-led military aggression has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. The Saudi war has also destroyed Yemen's infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases across the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
21 June 2021
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
21 June 2021
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
20 June 2021
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
20 June 2021
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
20 June 2021
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
20 June 2021
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
19 June 2021
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
19 June 2021
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
19 June 2021
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
18 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
18 June 2021
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
18 June 2021