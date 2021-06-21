Saudi Coalition Artillery Targets Yemeni Province of Sa'dah

Islam Times - The Saudi coalition targeted the al-Rako residential region in Yemen's northern Sa'dah province on Sunday night.

At least one Yemeni citizen was killed and three others were injured in the attack. The Ghafara region in Sa'dah province was also targeted by artillery fire from the invading Saudi coalition this evening.Fighter jets from the Saudi coalition bombed the Sarwah region of central Yemen at least 11 times today.In recent weeks, the Saudi coalition has repeatedly targeted residential areas in various Yemeni provinces.Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.The Saudi military aggression has also left the impoverished country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine.The Saudi regime and its allies have so far failed to achieve their goals in the war against Yemenis.