0
Monday 21 June 2021 - 01:02

Saudi Coalition Artillery Targets Yemeni Province of Sa'dah

Story Code : 939160
Saudi Coalition Artillery Targets Yemeni Province of Sa
At least one Yemeni citizen was killed and three others were injured in the attack. The Ghafara region in Sa'dah province was also targeted by artillery fire from the invading Saudi coalition this evening.

Fighter jets from the Saudi coalition bombed the Sarwah region of central Yemen at least 11 times today.

In recent weeks, the Saudi coalition has repeatedly targeted residential areas in various Yemeni provinces.

Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.

The Saudi military aggression has also left the impoverished country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine.

The Saudi regime and its allies have so far failed to achieve their goals in the war against Yemenis.
Related Stories
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire 79 Times in al-Hudaidah
Islam Times - The Yemeni army stated that the Saudi coalition continues to violate ceasefire in the western province of Al-Hudaidah.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
21 June 2021
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
21 June 2021
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
20 June 2021
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
20 June 2021
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
20 June 2021
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
20 June 2021
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
19 June 2021
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
19 June 2021
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
19 June 2021
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
18 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
18 June 2021
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
18 June 2021