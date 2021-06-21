0
Monday 21 June 2021 - 02:24

Hamas Leader in Gaza: Al-Aqsa Mosque Will Be Liberated by All Palestinian Sections Soon

Speaking at a conference on supporting the Palestinian resistance and al-Quds on Sunday, Yahya al-Sinwar said all sections of the Palestinian society will win a victory at the battle of al-Quds.

Sinwar further said that the Palestinian people are close to liberating al-Aqsa Mosque and holding prayers there, according to Palestine’s Shehab news agency.

“I am sure many of you who have reached old age will have a youthful spirit on the day of the great uprising and will vie with the youth to take the Kalashnikov.”

According to Sinwar, the position of the Palestinians has not changed with regard to the actions of certain countries to normalize relations with the Zionist regime.

Israeli forces recently stormed al-Aqsa Mosque compound in al-Quds, and attacked Palestinians who condemned insults by illegal Zionist settlers against Almighty’s Last and Greatest Messenger to mankind Prophet Mohammad (blessings of God upon him and his progeny).

Palestinians staged the rally after Friday noon prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque compound, days after the illegal Israeli settlers marched through the holy city to celebrate the regime’s seizure and subsequent occupation of al-Quds in 1967.

Palestinians view the so-called “march of the flags” as provocative because the illegal Zionist settlers display their dominance over the occupied region.

On Tuesday, the Zionist entity launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, breaching a unilateral ceasefire on May 21 which ended 11 days of continuous Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. The Israeli war on Gaza martyred over 260 Palestinians, including 66 children, and displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians in the besieged enclave.
