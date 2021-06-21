0
Monday 21 June 2021 - 02:55

More US Unions Join Labor Alliance Opposing 'Israeli Apartheid'

Story Code : 939167
More US Unions Join Labor Alliance Opposing
"Our affiliate Vermont State Labor Council AFL-CIO joins its counterpart at the Connecticut Labor Council in standing against Israeli apartheid," said the Vermont State Labor Council in statement posted on its Facebook page as quoted in a Saturday report by the UK-based Middle East Monitor news outlet.  

"This should come as no surprise," the labor institution added, citing its leadership's "reputation of standing on the right side of history and embracing rank-and-file unionism."

"We have heard the call of Palestinian workers' organizations for global solidarity in their struggle for freedom and justice and we applaud the growing number of US unions that have responded with resolutions, statements, and workplace actions, such as the Block the Boat campaign,” the Council’s Executive Board Member Helen Scott emphasized in remarks regarding the decision. “We, therefore, endorse US Labor Must Stand with Palestine."

According to the report, the pro-Palestinian labor alliance has previously blamed the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime against Palestinian people -- since occupying their land in 1948 – on the persisting American sponsorship of the occupying entity.

"These crimes are only possible because of $3.8 billion a year (or $10+ million *per day*) in bipartisan US military aid that gives Israel the guns, bullets, tanks, ships, jet fighters, missiles, helicopters, white phosphorus and other weapons to kill and maim the Palestinian people," the alliance declared in a statement last month following the Israeli regime’s bloody onslaught against the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Council also congratulated the labor alliance to its “undeterred and uncompromising solidarity with the Palestinian fight for freedom” and called on all US-based organized labor “to support Vermont AFL-CIO's righteous vision of building a united, powerful labor movement.”

The development came as a number of US unions and bodies had already joined the pro-Palestine labor alliance prior to Vermont, including UMN Clerical Workers Union, Black Attorneys of Legal Aid, Attorneys of Color of Legal Aid, Labor Against Racist Terror, Jews for Palestinian Right of Return, Central Jersey DSA, NYC DSA Labor Branch and others.

This is while nearly 700 political figures, academics, peace activists, and Nobel laureates called on US President Joe Biden earlier in the week to honor his commitments regarding protection of Palestinian rights, and to end the Israeli regime's oppression.
Related Stories
Netanyahu Condemns French FM Remarks about Israeli Apartheid
Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday denounced French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian for saying earlier this week that Israel is at risk of long-lasting ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
21 June 2021
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
21 June 2021
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
20 June 2021
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
20 June 2021
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
20 June 2021
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
20 June 2021
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
19 June 2021
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
19 June 2021
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
19 June 2021
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
18 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
18 June 2021
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
18 June 2021