Monday 21 June 2021 - 10:50

Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE

Story Code : 939244
This trip will mark the first visit to the Gulf state by an “Israeli” government minister since the signing of the so-called ‘deal of the century.’

Last week the UAE joined the chorus of countries extending congratulations to “Israel's” newly installed government, put together by Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. 

The UAE Foreign Affairs Ministry tweeted that it was looking forward to “working together to advance regional peace, strengthen tolerance and coexistence, and embark upon a new era of cooperation in technology, trade, and investment.”

Additionally, the Emirati Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed has already spoken to Lapid to discuss "the bilateral cooperation."
