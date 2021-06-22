0
Tuesday 22 June 2021

US Uses Sanctions as a Tool to Solve its Own Problems: Russia

Reacting to recent remarks by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan about Washington's decision to impose new sanctions on Russia, Maria Zakharova said the United States uses sanctions against Russia as a tool to resolve its problems.

According to Zakharova, Washington, by imposing sanctions against Moscow, is trying to solve the problems of its own non-competitiveness.

The United States will continue to impose sanctions on Russian companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, the US National Security Adviser said.

The arrest of Alexei Navalny, the leader of the Russian opposition in Moscow, has become a new issue for the US government's anti-Russian campaign.

The United States strongly supports Alexei Navalny.

Meanwhile; While the "Nord Stream 2" project is being implemented by Russia and a European consortium with the aim of increasing gas exports to Europe, the United States is trying to stop the launch of the project.

Washington has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions on companies and contractors involved in the project.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is being implemented on two routes with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year, via the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany.

The Russian company Gazprom is building the pipeline and is working with several European companies on the project.

Recently, the contractor of the Nord Stream project, which is a subsidiary of Gazprom, announced that the physical progress of the project has reached 95%.
