Fatah Military Wing Confirms Commitment to Palestinian Resistance Stances, Warns Israeli Enemy against Attacking Gaza

Islam Times - The spokesman of Fatah Movement’s military wing Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, nicknamed “Abu Mohammad”, warned the Israeli enemy against attacking Gaza, stressing that the Palestinian resistance will respond to any aggression on the Strip.

The spokesman addressed the Israeli PM Neftali Bennett, “Missile for missile.”“Abu Mohammad” confirmed that Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades will be part of the joint operation room of the Palestinian resistance, “which would never allow the Israeli enemy to avert abiding by its conditions”.“Abu Mohammad” indicated that the Zionist enemy must reopen the crossings and checkpoints, grant the Palestinian fishermen a 12-mile area, and allow the reconstruction process.